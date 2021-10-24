BC-Results Laurel Race Course-6-Add,0123

6th_$30,940, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.

10 (8) Trouble Coffee (J.Bisono)15.007.805.20
8 (6) Curlee Fox (C.Lopez)14.809.00
2 (2) Straight Up Guy (J.Toledo)5.80

Off 3:24. Time 1:42.62. Firm. Scratched_Stringfella, Yowza Yowza Yowza, Daddy's Cozy, Maryland Pride, Prince of Caps, Officer Country. Also Ran_Be Yourself, Make a Stand, Justinthenickotime, Rising Perry, Coral Legacy, Ghost Stalker, Frankee Merch. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $162.45. $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $40.50. $1 Exacta (10-8) paid $96.70. $1 Superfecta (10-8-2-7) paid $9,661.60. $0.5 Trifecta (10-8-2) paid $422.05.

