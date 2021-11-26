6th_$47,600, alc, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
|1 (1) Up Against It (H.Karamanos)
|10.80
|5.60
|3.60
|7 (5) Antipoison (L.Corujo)
|19.20
|9.80
|5 (4) Rad Paisley (D.Araujo)
|6.20
Off 2:54. Time 1:38.72. Fast. Scratched_Nordic Rhythm, Great Idea, Samui Sunset, B Determined. Also Ran_Sue Loves Barbados, Call Me Plucky, Fole's Notion, Monster Mason, Wicked Prankster, Maryland Pride, Beach Traffic. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $779.80. $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $85.30. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $115.40. $1 Superfecta (1-7-5-4) paid $2,131.50. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-5) paid $312.25.
