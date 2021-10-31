6th_$40,950, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, cloudy.
|10 (10) Stronger Than Dex (X.Perez)
|3.80
|3.00
|2.80
|7 (7) Sloe Gin Biz (J.Acosta)
|4.40
|3.20
|1 (1) Lantau (H.Karamanos)
|9.60
Off 2:57. Time 1:11.39. Fast. Scratched_Awesome Stephen, Phoebe's Frosty. Also Ran_Shake Em Loose, Winston's Gold, Baltimore Bulleit, Red Mesa, Dr. Grant, Only Child, Made to Be Lucky, Watermelon Crush, Smoozer. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-1/3/5/7/8/10/11/12/13/16-10) 3 Correct Paid $74.70. $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $7.60. $1 Exacta (10-7) paid $7.50. $1 Superfecta (10-7-1-5) paid $598.50. $0.5 Trifecta (10-7-1) paid $55.90.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.