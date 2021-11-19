BC-Results Laurel Race Course-7-Add,0110
7th_$26,145, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|10 (10) Stay In (K.Gomez)
|16.20
|6.60
|4.00
|2 (2) Mutakaamil (J.Toledo)
|4.80
|3.80
|8 (8) Crack the Safe (J.Acosta)
|11.00
Off 3:39. Time 1:11.81. Fast. Also Ran_Awesummer, Daper's Drink, Sweet Asta, Boondoggle, Dreaming of Carats, Virginia Fib, Petion Night, Gale Winds. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-3-8-10) 4 Correct Paid $243.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $93.45. $1 Superfecta (10-2-8-5) paid $4,795.10. $0.5 Trifecta (10-2-8) paid $353.75. $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $29.90. $1 Exacta (10-2) paid $34.30.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.