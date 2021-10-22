BC-Results Laurel Race Course-7-Add,0109
7th_$28,500, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|2 (2) James's Moonshine (J.Pimentel)
|4.40
|3.00
|2.20
|6 (6) Disputed Notion (B.Butterfly)
|9.20
|4.00
|4 (4) Dreaming of Carats (C.Lopez)
|2.80
Off 4:11. Time 1:11.13. Fast. Also Ran_One More Factor, Stay In, Don't Dare Me, American Piper, Fore On Seven. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4/13/14-3/11-2) 4 Correct Paid $99.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (4/13/14-3/11-2) 3 Correct Paid $15.05. $1 Superfecta (2-6-4-3) paid $303.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $34.20. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $5.50. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $20.00.
