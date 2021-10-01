7th_$53,040, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|6 (5) Ziggy Mon (J.Acosta)
|7.20
|4.40
|3.20
|4 (3) Karan's Notion (Y.Ortiz)
|4.40
|2.80
|3 (2) Kenny Had a Notion (J.Ruiz)
|3.40
Off 3:49. Time 1:02.95. Fast. Scratched_Stone Courageous. Also Ran_Cry No More, Life Don't Owe You. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/5/9/13/14-6-7-6) 4 Correct Paid $370.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $52.10. $1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $33.70. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $14.90. $1 Superfecta (6-4-3-5) paid $50.70. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-3) paid $20.10.
