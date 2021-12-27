8th_$55,640, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.

6 (6) Alpha Chi Rho (A.Cruz)15.007.003.80
7 (7) Forced (C.Lopez)11.607.20
2 (2) Waist Deep (A.Bocachica)4.40

Off 3:50. Time 1:04.02. Fast. Scratched_Proper Attire. Also Ran_Hunter Joe, Powerfully Built, Ziggy Mon, Valued Notion. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $104.15. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $46.70. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $68.30. $1 Superfecta (6-7-2-1) paid $2,207.20. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-2) paid $177.40.

