BC-Results Laurel Race Course-8-Add,0106
8th_$64,480, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f, tf., clear.
|9 (8) Matta (J.Pimentel)
|3.80
|2.60
|2.40
|7 (6) Noble Commander (C.Lopez)
|5.20
|3.40
|3 (3) Ziggy Mon (J.Acosta)
|2.60
Off 4:10. Time 1:02.57. Firm. Scratched_Uncle Roamie, Nothing Better. Also Ran_Papal Law, Valued Notion, Fortune's Fool, Robey's Boy, Blessed Arion, Karan's Notion. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-5/9/11) 3 Correct Paid $20.35. $1 Daily Double (5-9) paid $9.40. $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $10.40. $1 Superfecta (9-7-3-6) paid $242.10. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-3) paid $24.75.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.