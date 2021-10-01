8th_$55,200, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f, tf., clear.
|3 (3) Trust Daddy (J.Hiraldo)
|6.80
|5.20
|2.40
|6 (6) Holiday House (J.Acosta)
|6.60
|3.20
|8 (8) Radical Right (J.Ruiz)
|2.20
Off 4:22. Time 1:03.04. Firm. Scratched_Grunder's Call. Also Ran_He Gone, Zatip, Auction Kingdom, Roll Dem Bones, Northern Aurora, Made to Be Lucky, Full of Mischief. dh_Auction Kingdom, Zatip (5). $0.5 Pick 3 (7-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $56.80. $1 Daily Double (6-3) paid $18.80. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $20.10. $1 Superfecta (3-6-8-1) paid $1,067.00. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-8) paid $26.85.
