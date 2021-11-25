BC-Results Laurel Race Course-8-Add,0094
8th_$42,800, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|4 (4) He's a Shooter (K.Gomez)
|3.60
|3.00
|2.80
|1 (1) Maximus Midani (F.Boyce)
|5.60
|5.20
|3 (3) Ain't Da Beer Cold (J.Pimentel)
|6.40
Off 3:05. Time 1:45.42. Fast. Also Ran_Can't Pass It Up, Ink, Reassured, Whatchasaid. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $25.60. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $7.80. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $10.40. $1 Superfecta (4-1-3-5) paid $303.10. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-3) paid $37.10.
