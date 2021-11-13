8th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

Thirty Eight Go Go S.

5 (5) Miss Leslie (A.Cruz)4.003.203.20
3 (3) Lookin Dynamic (J.Pimentel)13.807.40
2 (2) Villanelle (H.Karamanos)9.40

Off 4:11. Time 1:43.63. Good. Also Ran_Artful Splatter, Josie, Scatrattleandroll, Off Topic, Sosua, Trolley Ride. $0.5 Pick 3 (2/5-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $16.40. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $13.80. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $27.50. $1 Superfecta (5-3-2-9) paid $1,732.10. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $151.20.

