8th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
Thirty Eight Go Go S.
|5 (5) Miss Leslie (A.Cruz)
|4.00
|3.20
|3.20
|3 (3) Lookin Dynamic (J.Pimentel)
|13.80
|7.40
|2 (2) Villanelle (H.Karamanos)
|9.40
Off 4:11. Time 1:43.63. Good. Also Ran_Artful Splatter, Josie, Scatrattleandroll, Off Topic, Sosua, Trolley Ride. $0.5 Pick 3 (2/5-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $16.40. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $13.80. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $27.50. $1 Superfecta (5-3-2-9) paid $1,732.10. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $151.20.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.