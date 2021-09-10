BC-Results Laurel Race Course-8-Add,0121

8th_$55,920, alc, 3YO up, 5½f, tf., clear.

4 (3) Town of Gold (J.Toledo)7.204.203.00
1 (1) Federale (C.Lopez)8.004.80
6 (4) Sue Loves Barbados (J.Rodriguez)3.60

Off 4:26. Time 1:05.28. Good. Scratched_Rad Paisley, Prince Pere, Going to the Lead, Successful Cure, Fair Catch. Also Ran_Flank Speed, Hard to Be Humble, Gale Winds, Ima Ima Starboy, Gran City, Starburst. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-5-2/4/5/11/13) 3 Correct Paid $161.45. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $58.30. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $42.60. $1 Superfecta (4-1-6-9) paid $1,964.60. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $112.10. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $9.60.

