BC-Results Laurel Race Course-8-Add,0121
8th_$55,920, alc, 3YO up, 5½f, tf., clear.
|4 (3) Town of Gold (J.Toledo)
|7.20
|4.20
|3.00
|1 (1) Federale (C.Lopez)
|8.00
|4.80
|6 (4) Sue Loves Barbados (J.Rodriguez)
|3.60
Off 4:26. Time 1:05.28. Good. Scratched_Rad Paisley, Prince Pere, Going to the Lead, Successful Cure, Fair Catch. Also Ran_Flank Speed, Hard to Be Humble, Gale Winds, Ima Ima Starboy, Gran City, Starburst. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-5-2/4/5/11/13) 3 Correct Paid $161.45. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $58.30. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $42.60. $1 Superfecta (4-1-6-9) paid $1,964.60. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $112.10. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $9.60.
