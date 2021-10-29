BC-Results Laurel Race Course-9-Add,0131
9th_$26,750, st alc, 3YO up, 7f, rain.
|9 (7) Sneakiness (D.Haddock)
|7.20
|4.00
|3.00
|2 (1) Revolutionary Road (L.Corujo)
|5.20
|3.80
|5 (3) Kingston Pike (G.Whitacre)
|2.40
Off 4:40. Time 1:24.95. Sloppy. Scratched_Amen Corner, Glengar. Also Ran_Big Rinne, Victory Element, Rock and Fellers, Alpha Queue. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2/6-5-10-3-11-1/3/9) 5 Correct Paid $188.30. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-10-3-11-1/3/9) 5 Correct Paid $26,106.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (10-3-11-1/3/9) 4 Correct Paid $1,645.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-11-1/3/9) 3 Correct Paid $303.75. $0.5 Trifecta (9-2-5) paid $28.25. $1 Daily Double (11-9) paid $32.60. $1 Exacta (9-2) paid $23.30. $1 Superfecta (9-2-5-6) paid $245.30.
