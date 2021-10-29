BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0115
|Laurel Race Course Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$28,125, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, rain.
|12 (7) Song of Honor (J.Acosta)
|4.40
|3.60
|2.80
|1 (1) Enthroned (R.LaBarre)
|8.60
|5.20
|7 (4) Betcha by Golly (F.Boyce)
|3.40
Off 12:26. Time 1:40.67. Sloppy. Scratched_Some Nights, Fox Force Five, Ephemeral, Bay of Angels, Magical Charm, Ms Boombastic, Proudly Elegant, Pepper Pot. Also Ran_Along the Way, Bahama Breeze, Hot Choice, Windrush Karma, Bless and Honor. $1 Exacta (12-1) paid $24.40. $1 Superfecta (12-1-7-9) paid $426.20. $0.5 Trifecta (12-1-7) paid $49.90.
