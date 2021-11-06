BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0100
|Laurel Race Course Results Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$36,960, , 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|11 (8) Bardolino (A.Cruz)
|8.00
|3.60
|2.80
|9 (7) Artistic Reason (J.Rodriguez)
|2.40
|2.10
|3 (3) Flank Speed (M.Sanchez)
|2.40
Off 12:26. Time 1:11.96. Fast. Scratched_Woodchuck, H R H Jellybean, Flash Is Back. Also Ran_Power Back, Monster Mason, Magical Jaime, Gallant George, Super E. $1 Exacta (11-9) paid $9.10. $1 Superfecta (11-9-3-2) paid $131.10. $0.5 Trifecta (11-9-3) paid $14.85.
