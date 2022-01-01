BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0107

Laurel Race Course Results Saturday
By The Associated Press

1st_$18,870, cl, 4YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, rain.

1 (3) a-M. J.'s Lady (J.Mendoza)12.806.005.60
6 (5) Cairo Queen (J.Ruiz)11.207.60
1 (1) a-Mikey's Jewel (C.Cedeno)12.806.005.60

Off 12:27. Time 1:48.20. Sloppy. Scratched_Unshakable U, Positive Power. Also Ran_Love Is Strong, Flower's Fortune, Glory March, Offlee Graysful, Walk It Out Nanny. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $51.00. $1 Superfecta (1-6-9-2) paid $568.20. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-9) paid $113.65.

a-Coupled.

