BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0095

Laurel Race Course Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$30,750, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5½f, clear.

5 (5) Special Freedom (K.Gomez)2.802.202.10
1 (1) Some Is Nine (C.Cedeno)4.203.20
4 (4) Red Priestess (J.Davis)3.60

Off 12:27. Time 1:05.89. Fast. Also Ran_Broadway Melody, La Aitana, Heart of Secrets, Amaretto Sour, Perfect Survivor. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $4.20. $1 Superfecta (5-1-4-3) paid $35.70. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-4) paid $7.45.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

