BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0095
|Laurel Race Course Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$30,750, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5½f, clear.
|5 (5) Special Freedom (K.Gomez)
|2.80
|2.20
|2.10
|1 (1) Some Is Nine (C.Cedeno)
|4.20
|3.20
|4 (4) Red Priestess (J.Davis)
|3.60
Off 12:27. Time 1:05.89. Fast. Also Ran_Broadway Melody, La Aitana, Heart of Secrets, Amaretto Sour, Perfect Survivor. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $4.20. $1 Superfecta (5-1-4-3) paid $35.70. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-4) paid $7.45.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.