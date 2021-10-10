BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0096
|Laurel Race Course Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$51,060, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.
|7 (7) Bipartisanship (J.Toledo)
|2.80
|2.60
|2.10
|8 (8) Cajole (M.Sanchez)
|6.80
|3.40
|4 (4) Slip Sliding Away (F.Boyce)
|2.40
Off 12:43. Time 1:42.81. Firm. Also Ran_Self Assured, Answer the Belle, Our Sweet Pea, Potion, Broadway Melody. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $10.80. $1 Superfecta (7-8-4-3) paid $73.10. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-4) paid $14.75.
