BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0096

Laurel Race Course Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$51,060, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.

7 (7) Bipartisanship (J.Toledo)2.802.602.10
8 (8) Cajole (M.Sanchez)6.803.40
4 (4) Slip Sliding Away (F.Boyce)2.40

Off 12:43. Time 1:42.81. Firm. Also Ran_Self Assured, Answer the Belle, Our Sweet Pea, Potion, Broadway Melody. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $10.80. $1 Superfecta (7-8-4-3) paid $73.10. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-4) paid $14.75.

