BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0113
|Laurel Race Course Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$29,505, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|6 (5) Steely Band (M.Enriquez Jr.)
|8.40
|5.00
|3.60
|10 (8) El Bochinche (X.Perez)
|6.60
|4.00
|11 (9) Pearlyville (T.Lyapustina)
|3.40
Off 12:37. Time 1:14.12. Fast. Scratched_Union Betty, El Milagra, Bullets Lady, Candy Corner. Also Ran_Broadway Melody, Saint Rita, Arbela, Bad Temper, Willow's Charm, Love Dust, Moon Biz, Bellatora, La Aitana. $1 Exacta (6-10) paid $24.00. $1 Superfecta (6-10-11-5) paid $543.60. $0.5 Trifecta (6-10-11) paid $45.35.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.