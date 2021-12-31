BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0094
|Laurel Race Course Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$28,800, cl, 2YO, 1mi, cloudy.
|5 (5) Prince of Portland (C.Cedeno)
|4.60
|3.00
|2.60
|3 (3) Five Star Phil (J.Alvelo)
|10.00
|6.00
|1 (1) Citizen's Fire (K.Gomez)
|4.00
Off 12:27. Time 1:39.96. Muddy. Also Ran_Cairo Boogie, The Ghost of N Y, Bandfromthebar, Gunhand, Over and Thunder. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $17.90. $1 Superfecta (5-3-1-2) paid $289.20. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $37.35.
