BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0094

Laurel Race Course Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$28,800, cl, 2YO, 1mi, cloudy.

5 (5) Prince of Portland (C.Cedeno)4.603.002.60
3 (3) Five Star Phil (J.Alvelo)10.006.00
1 (1) Citizen's Fire (K.Gomez)4.00

Off 12:27. Time 1:39.96. Muddy. Also Ran_Cairo Boogie, The Ghost of N Y, Bandfromthebar, Gunhand, Over and Thunder. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $17.90. $1 Superfecta (5-3-1-2) paid $289.20. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $37.35.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

