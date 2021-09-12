BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0100

Laurel Race Course Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$31,500, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., clear.

4 (4) Likely Choice (A.Cruz)16.208.805.40
6 (6) Americas Woman (D.Araujo)7.606.00
3 (3) Sassy Babe (C.Marquez)3.20

Off 12:42. Time 1:05.27. Good. Also Ran_She's Classy, Megalomania, Fudge Cake, Willow Drive, Green Eyes, Proudly Elegant, Abby Normal, Shyla Girl. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $74.10. $1 Superfecta (4-6-3-5) paid $1,701.70. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $253.05.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

