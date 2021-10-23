BC-Results Laurel Race Course,0105

Laurel Race Course Results Saturday
By The Associated Press

1st_$50,000, st stk, 3YO up, 11/8mi, tf., cloudy.

Maryland Million Turf Starter H.

7 (7) B Determined (C.Marquez)4.403.202.40
3 (3) Mint Game (Y.Ortiz)22.6010.60
5 (5) Dreamin of Seville (H.Karamanos)3.00

Off 11:32. Time 1:49.89. Firm. Scratched_Goldie's Boy. Also Ran_Elementary, Seville Row, Threethehardway, Ludicrous Mode, Lifespan. $1 Exacta (7-3) paid $48.50. $1 Superfecta (7-3-5-1) paid $542.90. $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $80.35.

