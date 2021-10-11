BC-Results Lethbridge-9-Add,0100
9th_$3,686, alc, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|8 (8) Blue Jeans N Beer (T.Simpson)
|9.90
|5.30
|3.10
|7 (7) Back the Blue (J.Rocha)
|5.60
|2.40
|1 (1) Lifesbeengoodsofar (S.Chickeness)
|2.10
Off 4:21. Time 1:26.10. Fast. Also Ran_Anello, Remarkable Vintage, Youngboy, Doubledeesonthetee, Bull Time. $1 Pick 3 (6-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $176.65. Exacta (8-7) paid $24.10. $1 Superfecta (8-7-1-3) paid $382.80. Trifecta (8-7-1) paid $90.70. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $46,129.48.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.