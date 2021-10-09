10th_$18,400, alc, 3YO up, 4f, clear.
|11 (6) Apocalyptical Jess (T.Thedford)
|12.80
|5.80
|3.60
|8 (4) The Grand Legend (J.Alvarez)
|20.00
|11.00
|12 (7) Colby James (M.Delgado)
|4.00
Off 10:21. Time 1:99.32. Fast. Scratched_Shesa Otoole Yawls, Greysland, Out N Gone, Carry the Memories, Class With Flash. Also Ran_Stone Cold Leader, Dm La Jolla Cartel, Fantasticazoom Jr, Recognize. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-6-11) 3 Correct Paid $158.85. Daily Double (6-11) paid $50.60. Exacta (11-8) paid $147.60. $0.1 Superfecta (11-8-12-4) paid $99.91. $0.5 Trifecta (11-8-12) paid $165.65.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.