North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.