10th_$14,280, alc, 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Paint Me a Legacy (N.Villatoro)
|18.00
|7.40
|4.60
|12 (8) Lota Hot Hot Fire (J.Aguilar)
|11.80
|4.40
|5 (4) Smoking Wagon (M.Delgado)
|2.80
Off 10:28. Time 1:32.50. Fast. Scratched_Hechizero Lips, Relentless Jack, Denzell, Dashingtobfamous. Also Ran_Coronada Dreams, Tf One Sweet Robin, Gotaway Capo, Moon Ryde, Downtown Party. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/4-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $69.10. Exacta (2-12) paid $298.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-12-5-9) paid $162.98. $0.5 Trifecta (2-12-5) paid $328.70. Consolation Double (8-4) paid $5.00. Consolation Double (8-7) paid $8.20. Daily Double (8-2) paid $50.20.
