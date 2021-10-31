10th_$19,800, alc, 3YO up, 3½f, clear.
|7 (7) Lethal White Veil (V.Urieta, Jr.)
|10.20
|5.20
|4.80
|9 (9) Mister Blue Sky (T.Thedford)
|6.40
|5.00
|10 (10) Td Tres Seis (L.Vivanco)
|5.20
Off 10:19. Time 1:76.04. Fast. Also Ran_Pool Memories, Allure Me Softly, The Dancing Pop Pop, Peach Fool of Dash, Viewpoint, Separating the Dashs, Shesa Ms Perry, Legal, Our Prize Fighter. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7/8-2-6-2-5-7) 4 Correct Paid $68.16. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-6-2-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.90. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-2-5-7) 4 Correct Paid $432.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $110.00. $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-10) paid $85.50. $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-10-3) paid $148.80. Daily Double (5-7) paid $51.40. Exacta (7-9) paid $84.40. Attendance 3,440. TOT $721,082. Handle $102,630. Total Handle $823,712.
