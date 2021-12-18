10th_$61,500, stk, 3YO up, , cloudy.
Lone Star 870 Battle of the Breeds S.
|3 (2) Slp Mighty High (V.Urieta, Jr.)
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|7 (5) Beta Capo Song (A.Contreras)
|5.40
|3.40
|5 (4) Jack With Seven (E.Valdez-Jiminez)
|2.40
Off 10:18. Time 4:57.93. Fast. Scratched_Laycock Bay, Don't Blame Dexter. Also Ran_Jess Paint Me Quick, Slugger Dale, Red Red Wine. $0.5 Pick 3 (4/10-1-2/3/6) 3 Correct Paid $5.95. Daily Double (1-3) paid $7.40. Exacta (3-7) paid $28.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-5-8) paid $19.05. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-5) paid $19.30.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.