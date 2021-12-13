BC-Results Lone Star-10-Add,0118
10th_$25,000, stk, 3YO up, 4f, clear.
Olympia Joe S.
|2 (2) Live Moonshine (R.Valenzuela)
|20.20
|8.40
|5.40
|7 (7) Vp Cold Strong Heart (F.Giles)
|5.20
|3.60
|6 (6) Just Wishn (M.Delgado)
|6.40
Off 10:20. Time 2:00.28. Fast. Also Ran_Power Fade, Southern Electric, Wb Stevie Nix, Moonpiebywire, Bully Pulpit, Jess Mean N Wild, Texas Magazeche. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $44.15. Daily Double (3-2) paid $48.40. Exacta (2-7) paid $78.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-5) paid $115.72. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $156.60. Attendance 2,918. TOT $718,676. Handle $97,315. Total Handle $815,991.
