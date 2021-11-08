BC-Results Lone Star-10-Add,0142
10th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f, clear.
|9 (9) Koalition (R.Vallejo)
|10.60
|2.80
|2.60
|3 (3) Candy Dice (F.Calderon)
|2.10
|2.10
|2 (2) Flybridge (A.Rivera)
|5.80
Off 10:23. Time 2:01.96. Fast. Also Ran_Six Mile Senator, Eyesa Temptress, Borderan, Apolitical Miracle, Rfire Spirit, I Am the Guy Yall. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (9-6-2-3-4/8/10-9) 5 Correct Paid $181.20. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-2-3-4/8/10-9) 5 Correct Paid $4,363.55, 4 Correct Paid $96.95. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-3-4/8/10-9) 4 Correct Paid $1,219.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-4/8/10-9) 3 Correct Paid $60.15. Daily Double (10-9) paid $31.00. Exacta (9-3) paid $23.60. $0.1 Superfecta (9-3-2-4) paid $29.41. $0.5 Trifecta (9-3-2) paid $28.10. Attendance 2,014. TOT $751,739. Handle $86,277. Total Handle $838,016.
