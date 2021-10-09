BC-Results Lone Star-11-Add,0147
11th_$16,000, , 3YO up, 4f, clear.
|2 (2) Moon Ryde (A.Zuniga)
|27.40
|13.00
|5.20
|5 (5) El Clementito (C.Guillen Chacon)
|9.00
|6.20
|8 (8) Hes Tempting (A.Rivera)
|13.20
Off 10:50. Time 2:02.80. Fast. Also Ran_Oldtimehero, Hiheels Princess, Fm Bushwacker, Lz King of the Kings, Louie 123, Youve Got It, Bourban Bay, B Tempting, Dustys Delight. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-3/5-10-6-11-2) 4 Correct Paid $383.20. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/5-10-6-11-2) 4 Correct Paid $474.95. $0.5 Pick 4 (10-6-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $159.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $551.55. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-8-12) paid $4,709.45. Daily Double (11-2) paid $227.80. Exacta (2-5) paid $422.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-8) paid $1,603.85. Attendance unavailable. TOT $676,394. Handle $90,494. Total Handle $766,888.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.