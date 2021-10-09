Salem - Carmine D. Licata Sr., 70, of Methuen, Ma, passed away peacefully on September, 30, 2021 at his son's home surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Ann (Dellechaie) Licata, in 2016. Born on April 20, 1951, he was the son of the late Fortunas and Angelina (…