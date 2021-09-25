2nd_$35,000, stk, 3YO up, 3½f, clear.

Karen Utecht S.

4 (4) Southern Electric (C.Smith)4.602.802.40
9 (9) Vp Cold Strong Heart (F.Giles)5.404.40
7 (7) Snow Advisory (J.Vega)6.20

Off 6:34. Time 1:76.06. Fast. Also Ran_Wb Stevie Nix, Moonpiebywire, Seperate Wagons, Live Moonshine, Just Wishn, Js Shezaquickchick. dh_Just Wishn, Live Moonshine (7). Daily Double (5-4) paid $8.80. Exacta (4-9) paid $23.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-7-3) paid $19.03. $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-7) paid $33.10.

