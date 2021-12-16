BC-Results Lone Star-2-Add,0090
2nd_$9,860, cl, 3YO up, , cloudy.
|1 (1) First Assailant (C.Aguilar)
|12.80
|4.40
|3.00
|6 (6) Regent Run (F.Calderon)
|2.40
|2.10
|5 (5) Interesting Filly (F.Giles)
|2.60
Off 6:36. Time 4:73.75. Fast. Also Ran_Pips Caliente, I Ll Be Bok, Fast Texas Justice, Im Bigtime Southern, Santa Juana Power. Daily Double (1-1) paid $170.20. Exacta (1-6) paid $38.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-5-8) paid $79.54. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-5) paid $32.65.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.