3rd_$12,240, mdn cl, 2YO, 2½f, cloudy.
|4 (3) Hez Darlin (M.Delgado)
|7.20
|4.80
|3.40
|5 (4) Apollitical Fool (V.Urieta, Jr.)
|8.40
|5.20
|10 (9) Cartel Pete (O.Andrade, Jr.)
|3.60
Off 7:03. Time 1:33.35. Fast. Scratched_Apolitical Miracle. Also Ran_Kick Out the Jams, Eyesa Gonna Gettotop, Running Water, Dona Felix, Nv Paint My Destiny, Eagle in Disguise. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-1/4) 3 Correct Paid $21.20. Daily Double (3-4) paid $100.80. Exacta (4-5) paid $53.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-10-3) paid $45.13. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-10) paid $71.40.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.