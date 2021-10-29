5th_$16,000, , 2YO F, 4f, clear.

4 (3) Cobby Lou (F.Calderon)3.002.202.10
8 (7) Rainbow Dash Af (R.Valenzuela)4.203.00
2 (2) Santa Fe Stone (J.Alvarez)3.20

Off 7:59. Time 2:02.35. Fast. Scratched_Angelas Queen. Also Ran_Paradyce, Mia Fabulosa, Im So Relentless, A Lil More Ivory, Difference Follies, Fabulous Nancy. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-4/3) 3 Correct Paid $53.95. Daily Double (7-4) paid $91.00. Exacta (4-8) paid $18.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-8-2-1) paid $24.29. $0.5 Trifecta (4-8-2) paid $17.05.

