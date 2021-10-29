5th_$16,000, , 2YO F, 4f, clear.
|4 (3) Cobby Lou (F.Calderon)
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|8 (7) Rainbow Dash Af (R.Valenzuela)
|4.20
|3.00
|2 (2) Santa Fe Stone (J.Alvarez)
|3.20
Off 7:59. Time 2:02.35. Fast. Scratched_Angelas Queen. Also Ran_Paradyce, Mia Fabulosa, Im So Relentless, A Lil More Ivory, Difference Follies, Fabulous Nancy. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-4/3) 3 Correct Paid $53.95. Daily Double (7-4) paid $91.00. Exacta (4-8) paid $18.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-8-2-1) paid $24.29. $0.5 Trifecta (4-8-2) paid $17.05.
