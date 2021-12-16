5th_$13,600, , 2YO F, 3f, hazy.
|5 (5) Kiss the Cartel (T.Thedford)
|4.00
|3.00
|2.40
|6 (6) Hero Way (J.Garcia)
|10.00
|5.80
|8 (8) Paradyce (A.Zuniga)
|6.60
Off 7:59. Time 1:56.91. Fast. Also Ran_Cmc This Chick Rocks, Miss Cartel Risen, Jess Being Rhay Rhay, Jess Send Me Blazin, Back Pocket Cash, Gretas Moonshine, The Quick Goldenlady. dq_Gretas Moonshine (3-9). $0.5 Pick 3 (9-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $30.05. Daily Double (6-5) paid $27.40. Exacta (5-6) paid $30.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-8-10) paid $81.70. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-8) paid $52.05.
