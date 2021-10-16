6th_$12,400, mdn cl, 3YO up, 3f, clear.

6 (6) Boomin With Eagles (L.Vivanco)5.404.003.20
5 (5) Tuscani (A.Medina)22.0012.00
11 (10) Firejumper (J.Alvarez)4.20

Off 8:27. Time 1:57.63. Fast. Scratched_Rare Agouti Jm. Also Ran_Theredlynxofthemoon, Fast N Foxy, Jess Another Lips V, Famous for My Kisses, Foxie Cleopatra, Lethal Looks, Wet Paint Drips, Ss Legacy Rose. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-6/8) 3 Correct Paid $226.20. Daily Double (6-6) paid $295.40. Exacta (6-5) paid $119.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-11-10) paid $554.38. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-11) paid $249.10.

