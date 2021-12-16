BC-Results Lone Star-6-Add,0103
6th_$11,084, , 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Alluring Winner (V.Urieta, Jr.)
|2.40
|2.20
|2.10
|10 (9) Cr El Gallero (A.Zuniga)
|6.00
|3.60
|3 (3) Lust for Life (C.Garcia)
|3.80
Off 8:28. Time 1:32.45. Fast. Scratched_Rocket Bar Cartel. Also Ran_Una Mas Stoli, Jess Moon Coming, Dashing Oak, This Chic Gotta Gun, Movin D Bucks, T Post. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-1/4) 3 Correct Paid $8.30. Daily Double (5-1) paid $5.60. Exacta (1-10) paid $11.60. $0.1 Superfecta (1-10-3-5) paid $18.60. $0.5 Trifecta (1-10-3) paid $12.65.
