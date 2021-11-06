9th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f, clear.
|6 (6) San Lorenzo Tay (J.Pulido)
|3.60
|2.80
|2.10
|3 (3) Especially Jess (T.Thedford)
|4.00
|2.60
|8 (8) Kj Brandy (A.Ramos)
|2.40
Off 10:28. Time 1:97.46. Fast. Also Ran_Commandery, Spanish Steps, Bankin On Ivory, Cc Going Grand, Jj Tres Seis, Queen On Eagle Cr. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $5.80. Daily Double (6-6) paid $20.00. Exacta (6-3) paid $11.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-8-4) paid $10.95. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-8) paid $7.05.
