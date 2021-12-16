BC-Results Lone Star,0110
|Lone Star Results Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$9,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6½f, hazy.
|1 (3) b-Rb Rich Rath (E.Garcia-Alfaro)
|14.60
|6.60
|4.00
|5 (5) Ban Over (B.Candanosa)
|18.80
|10.20
|10 (11) Rb Rathowayne (E.Valdez-Jiminez)
|4.60
Off 6:08. Time 1:30.10. Fast. Scratched_Uptown Ringoffire. Also Ran_a-Vazs Gonna Burn Sv, Uptown Manontop, Psc Madison, Highh Orbit, b-Rb Fassynator, a-Golly Im Hot Sv, Kazzu, Pv Magestic. Exacta (1-5) paid $337.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-10-2) paid $368.68. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-10) paid $310.20.
a,b-Coupled.
