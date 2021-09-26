BC-Results Los Alamitos Race Course-3-Add,0097
3rd_$16,000, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|5 (4) Desert Swarm (K.Frey)
|8.20
|4.40
|3.40
|8 (7) Trumper (B.Harvey)
|6.40
|3.80
|7 (6) Around the Dial (H.Lopez)
|3.80
Off 2:04. Time 1:03.56. Fast. Scratched_Kidmon. Also Ran_Kenzou's Rhythm, Royal Seeker, Swamp'n Ain't Ez, Wink and a Dream. $1 Pick 3 (1-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $24.50. Daily Double (2-5) paid $25.20. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $19.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-7-1) paid $31.74. $1 Trifecta (5-8-7) paid $89.90.
