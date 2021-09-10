BC-Results Los Alamitos Race Course-7-Add,0094
7th_$49,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|2 (2) Baby Gronk (F.Orduna-Rojas)
|20.40
|8.00
|5.80
|1 (1) Joe Don Looney (A.Cedillo)
|4.20
|3.80
|6 (6) Tribal War Chant (K.Frey)
|4.20
Off 4:02. Time 1:03.90. Fast. Also Ran_Silver Claim, Silverwind, Count Tolstoy. $1 Pick 3 (3-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $290.00. Daily Double (3-2) paid $195.00. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $30.70. $1 Superfecta (2-1-6-5) paid $158.40. $1 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $100.80.
