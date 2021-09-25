BC-Results Los Alamitos Race Course-9-Add,0142
9th_$21,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|3 (2) Beirut Beauty (J.Hernandez)
|14.60
|4.80
|3.00
|9 (8) Philly Lishes (E.Ellingwood)
|2.80
|2.20
|10 (9) Youonlylivetwice (A.Cedillo)
|2.80
Off 5:07. Time 1:04.44. Fast. Scratched_Scream and Shout, Speedy Lou C. Also Ran_Liberty Liberty, Backtoflash, Allison's Surprise, Mongolian Baby, My Tigress, Beautiful World, Turf Kitty. Pick 6 (6/7/8-1/3/5-2-9-2-3) 6 Correct Paid $3,346.80, 5 Correct Paid $57.20. $1 Pick 4 (2-9-2-3) 4 Correct Paid $321.80. $1 Pick 3 (9-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $114.00. $1 Trifecta (3-9-10) paid $69.00. Daily Double (2-3) paid $48.80. $1 Exacta (3-9) paid $26.30. $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-10-4) paid $165.15. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.