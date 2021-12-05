BC-Results Los Alamitos Race Course-9-Add,0131

9th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

Bayakoa S.

1 (1) As Time Goes By (F.Prat)4.203.002.10
4 (4) Warren's Showtime (J.Hernandez)4.402.80
7 (6) Moonlight d'Oro (D.Van Dyke)2.40

Off 4:32. Time 1:42.97. Fast. Scratched_Lisette. Also Ran_Stellar Sound, Harvest Moon, Bye Bye Bertie. Pick 6 (1/5/12-1/2/4/5-7-4-5-1/5) 6 Correct Paid $1,381.60, 5 Correct Paid $27.60. $1 Pick 4 (7-4-5-1/5) 4 Correct Paid $240.00. $1 Pick 3 (4-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $60.30. $1 Trifecta (1-4-7) paid $27.40. Daily Double (5-1) paid $26.00. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $9.90. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-7-6) paid $6.80. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

