9th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
Bayakoa S.
|1 (1) As Time Goes By (F.Prat)
|4.20
|3.00
|2.10
|4 (4) Warren's Showtime (J.Hernandez)
|4.40
|2.80
|7 (6) Moonlight d'Oro (D.Van Dyke)
|2.40
Off 4:32. Time 1:42.97. Fast. Scratched_Lisette. Also Ran_Stellar Sound, Harvest Moon, Bye Bye Bertie. Pick 6 (1/5/12-1/2/4/5-7-4-5-1/5) 6 Correct Paid $1,381.60, 5 Correct Paid $27.60. $1 Pick 4 (7-4-5-1/5) 4 Correct Paid $240.00. $1 Pick 3 (4-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $60.30. $1 Trifecta (1-4-7) paid $27.40. Daily Double (5-1) paid $26.00. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $9.90. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-7-6) paid $6.80. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
