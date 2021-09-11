BC-Results Louisiana Downs-2-Add,0088

2nd_$8,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy.

7 (7) Crown Rocket (A.Castillo)7.003.803.00
2 (2) He's a Classic (J.Guerrero)11.407.80
1 (1) Kitkat Kitten (H.Del-Cid)4.40

Off 3:14. Time 1:00.93. Fast. Also Ran_Fancy Lancy, Priced Right, Sodbuster, Little Man E Dubai. $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $29.60. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $35.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-1-4) paid $55.92. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-1) paid $118.20.

