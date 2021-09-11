BC-Results Louisiana Downs-2-Add,0088
2nd_$8,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy.
|7 (7) Crown Rocket (A.Castillo)
|7.00
|3.80
|3.00
|2 (2) He's a Classic (J.Guerrero)
|11.40
|7.80
|1 (1) Kitkat Kitten (H.Del-Cid)
|4.40
Off 3:14. Time 1:00.93. Fast. Also Ran_Fancy Lancy, Priced Right, Sodbuster, Little Man E Dubai. $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $29.60. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $35.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-1-4) paid $55.92. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-1) paid $118.20.
