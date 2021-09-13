3rd_$11,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 7½f, tf., cloudy.
|7 (7) True Red Slew (J.Vargas)
|13.20
|7.40
|4.80
|4 (4) Track Queen (J.Guzman)
|12.00
|6.60
|3 (3) Em's Miss Prado (A.Castillo)
|2.40
Off 3:39. Time 1:34.64. Firm. Also Ran_Reckless Sergeant, Suni Laluni, Armed Missile, Neverland Band, Classic Scale. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $25.90. $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $32.30. $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $51.10. $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-3-8) paid $40.86. $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-3) paid $67.90.
