5th_$11,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.

10 (7) Yoakam (K.Smith)6.803.803.20
8 (5) Oscar Choice (A.Contreras)4.603.40
5 (4) Dixieland Music (J.Dominguez)3.60

Off 4:28. Time 1:14.30. Fast. Scratched_Enchanted Moon, Lone Trooper, Cameo Trick. Also Ran_Ciroc O Clock, Thisguycanfly, Priority Points, He's a Classic, Chrome Production. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-10) 3 Correct Paid $255.05. $1 Daily Double (6-10) paid $44.30. $1 Exacta (10-8) paid $14.50. $0.1 Superfecta (10-8-5-9) paid $22.72. $0.5 Trifecta (10-8-5) paid $17.95.

