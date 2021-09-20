BC-Results Louisiana Downs,0088
|Louisiana Downs Results Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|3 (3) Touch of Gold (J.Dominguez)
|6.40
|4.20
|No Tix
|2 (2) Double Priority (O.Martinez)
|4.20
|No Tix
Off 2:48. Time 1:47.68. Fast. Scratched_Jr's Sauvage. Also Ran_Power Serve, Kamara Vision. dq_Double Priority (1-2). $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $15.70. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-6-4) paid $13.15. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-6) paid $27.75.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.