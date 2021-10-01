BC-Results Meadowlands-5-Add,0103
5th_$19,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
|1 (1) Go Poke the Bear (J.Ferrer)
|11.80
|6.40
|3.80
|8 (7) Threeohtwocassie (R.Bowen)
|8.40
|4.40
|2 (2) Acker (R.Silvera)
|5.80
Off 8:58. Time 1:43.53. Firm. Scratched_Bodie Cody. Also Ran_Hot to Seek Her, Foldover, Idle Time, I Say I Play, Promise Illgetyou, Redneck Cowboy. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $199.40. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $91.50. $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $69.90. $0.1 Superfecta (1-8-2-6) paid $131.83. $0.5 Trifecta (1-8-2) paid $137.10.
