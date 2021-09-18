6th_$75,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.

2 (2) Oddsondustymiller (W.Garcia)19.409.405.00
7 (7) Wildly Good Lookin (J.Torres)5.803.60
6 (6) Rachel Caroline (I.Castillo)3.80

Off 2:39. Time 1:10.39. Fast. Also Ran_Postino's Champion, Dantastic, Girl Powder, Your Pal. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $149.45. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $63.70. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $56.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-4) paid $66.86. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $133.95.

